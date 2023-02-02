In the antiques furniture category, there is no interest in this piece of furniture, nor does it have any interest relative to the vintage marketplace, leaving it in the used furniture category. John could think of no explanation for what is wrong with the piece. It does not make sense the way it is set up now.
Dear John: I am hoping to gain more information on the vase I have attached pictures of.
I am hoping that you can be of assistance. I have confirmed with Belleek in Ireland that it is American Belleek. I have been unable to find a duplicate in my internet searches. Thank you. — L.A.B., internet
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Dear L.A.B.: Irish Belleek porcelain, made in Ireland, was highly respected for their quality and design worldwide.
Generally, it is simply referred to as Belleek. American porcelain manufacturers in the late 19th to early 20th century started using the word Belleek in their backstamps, misleading the general public to assume it was Irish Belleek.
In the early 20th century, the Irish Belleek Company sued the American makers successfully stopping them from using the word Belleek in their trademarks.
The trademark on the base of your vase is by the Willets Company located in Trenton, New Jersey. They started business in 1879 and continued for 30 years. The black stamped mark shows two twisting serpents with the word Belleek above. This mark was used on undecorated blanks that were purchased in retail stores to be hand-painted by women hobbyists.
In 1984 Mary Frank Gaston authored a book titled “American Belleek.” This is a good book for more information on collecting American Belleek and is likely available at your local library.
One interesting point about American Belleek is that most of it looked nothing like genuine Irish Belleek.
Your vase is signed and dated 1904, the date the lady painted the vase. This is why you were not able to find an example like the one you have, it was not painted at the factory. Potential dollar value is $50 to $100.
Dear John: I recently picked up the piece in the attached photos and have no idea what it is. I bought it because it looked like a beautiful piece of vintage furniture.
I am hoping that you will be able to give me some idea what it is called. As you can see in the pictures, the top does not open all the way down to make a shelf, so I don’t think it is a desk. The top and bottom are separate pieces.
Thank you for any information you can give me. — G.S., internet
Dear G.S.: In the antiques furniture category, there is no interest in your piece of furniture. Nor does it have any interest relative to the vintage marketplace, leaving it in the used furniture category.
Thus, dollar value is catch-as-catch-can. I have no idea or explanation for what is wrong with the piece. It does not make sense the way it is set up now.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.