In the early 20th century, the Irish Belleek Company sued the American makers successfully stopping them from using the word Belleek in their trademarks.

Dear John: I am hoping to gain more information on the vase I have attached pictures of.

John Sikorski

Sikorski’s Attic

I am hoping that you can be of assistance. I have confirmed with Belleek in Ireland that it is American Belleek. I have been unable to find a duplicate in my internet searches. Thank you. — L.A.B., internet

In the antiques furniture category, there is no interest in this piece of furniture, nor does it have any interest relative to the vintage marketplace, leaving it in the used furniture category. John could think of no explanation for what is wrong with the piece. It does not make sense the way it is set up now.

