Even if this is a genuine photograph from the period, potential dollar value would be less than $100.

 Photo courtesy of John Sikorski

Dear John: One of my father’s clients gave him this picture of Hitler standing with several Nazi soldiers many years ago.

My father was an attorney, and he had a large law firm. He has since passed away. He gave this to me a long time ago and I would like to know its value, or what you might think it is worth.

