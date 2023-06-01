Dear John: One of my father’s clients gave him this picture of Hitler standing with several Nazi soldiers many years ago.
My father was an attorney, and he had a large law firm. He has since passed away. He gave this to me a long time ago and I would like to know its value, or what you might think it is worth.
Obviously, I am aware of the sensitivity of this picture but I was hoping that you could help me with the value and who might be interested.
Thanking you in advance. — S.M.B., Internet
Dear S.M.B.: Nazi memorabilia is a large category of collector interest. Due to the popularity of the category fakes and reproductions have been in the marketplace for over 50 years.
The photograph you have is likely a mechanical printed copy and not a genuine original photograph from the World War II era. I suggest you open the back of the frame and take the picture out and check for notations.
If it is a photograph, the picture should have a shiny surface. To check if it is a print, take a hand magnifier and look closely at the picture. If you observe any kind of dot pattern, it is a mechanical print and not a photograph.
If it is a genuine photograph from the period, potential dollar value would be less than $100.
Dear John: My mother collected dolls and displayed them on doll beds and furniture. I remember them fondly.
I have a couple of the doll beds which I would like to sell. They measure 23 inches long, 15 inches wide and 21 high. They have a Whitney Bros. Co label on them.
I believe they are at least 60 years old. Can you tell me anything about them, their value, and how I could sell them? — B.C., Internet
Dear B.C.: The Whitney Brothers Company started business in New Hampshire in 1904. They stopped making doll furniture in 1980.
To see what the potential dollar value of your doll furniture is contact Sherry Minton, doll collecting aficionado. The phone number is 407-293-3164.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
