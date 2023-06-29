Dear John: We recently found this nice small collection of very old porcelain tucked away under our bed in a shoebox.
Can you help identify the age and where this porcelain group was made? The pattern is very hard to distinguish and there are also no marks on the bottoms. Thanks. — M., internet
Dear M.: What a fun discovery. I suspect your children’s tea set was made in America. The time of production was likely late 19th to early 20th century. There is no specific collector interest.
Dear John: My parents purchased a Navajo rug while they were visiting an Indian Reservation outside of Albuquerque, New Mexico, back in the 1950s.
It is approximately 3 by 7 feet and has always been up on a wall, so it shows no signs of wear. I now want to sell it and wonder if you can point me in the direction of a good place to do so.
I appreciate the all the information you give us every week in your column. Thank you. — K.S., internet
Dear K.S.: I wish you had included a photograph of your Navajo rug.
It is good your rug is in excellent condition. I suggest you contact Michaan’s Auctions in Alameda, California; they are specialists in Native American antiques. The website is www.michaans.com. Good luck.
Dear John: I just inherited my family’s Bible that my great grandparents brought over from Germany in the mid 19th century. It is not in very good condition, and I would like to restore it for future generations.
Is there anyone in Florida that does this sort of restoration? I would appreciate any information you can give me. — N.C., Internet
Dear N.C.: I think it is a wonderful idea to have your Bible restored for future generations. I suggest you contact Paul Sawyer in Daytona. His website is www.sawyerbinder.com.
Dear John: I have a set of six demitasse cups and saucers marked Ishihara China R.T. Made in Japan.
Do they have any special value, or can I let my granddaughter use them for her tea parties? Thank you for any information you can give me. — L.O., Internet
Dear L.O.: I think it is really nice your granddaughter has an interest in tea parties.
Yes, she should feel free to use them for her parties. Currently, there is no specific collector interest in the demitasse cups and saucers you have.
