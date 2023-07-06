Dear John: I enjoy your weekly column.
I have this very old painting from circa 1870s or so and I am curious what it is worth. I inherited it, it was in my family for years and hung in a 100-year-old home. Thanks. — D. C., internet
Updated: July 6, 2023 @ 11:57 am
I have this very old painting from circa 1870s or so and I am curious what it is worth. I inherited it, it was in my family for years and hung in a 100-year-old home. Thanks. — D. C., internet
Dear D.C.: I appreciate the good photographs.
I can see the signature at the lower right corner of the painting. I was not able to find any biographical or track record of sales for the artist, Jornasi, nor any spelling close to that name.
The style of the painting is genre; e.g., depictions of everyday life circumstances. The scene shows chickens, several hens, and a rooster all in a barn interior and random haymows with chickens pecking around.
Chicken paintings like yours were produced by numerous artists in England, Europe and America during the last half of the 19th century, due to their popular appeal. You are likely correct about the date of the painting being in the 1870s.
It has a very professional look and would sell well in the current antique art marketplace. I think it would sell in the $600 to $1,200 range.
Dear John: Thank you for all the information you have passed on in your column.
I have a doorstop I am interested in knowing more about. I am fairly sure he is made of cast iron, since a magnet sticks to him. He is a terrier dog with an incredible expression, 8 1/2 inches tall and 8 inches long. He weighs about 5 pounds, maybe a bit more. There are no marks anywhere on him.
Right now, he resides in our New York home but will be coming to our home here when we move permanently. I know he is at least 65 years old but that is it. Could he be older?
Anything you can tell me will be more than I know. — S.Y., internet
Dear S.Y.: Your doorstop was likely made in the late 19th century. You are correct, he is made of cast iron. They have been a popular collecting category for decades.
Most of the common breeds were represented. It is said that doorstops appeared first in England and were referred to as “door porters” during the early 19th century. I wish you had included a photograph of your doorstop. Depending on his look, the potential dollar value is in the $75 to $200 range.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
