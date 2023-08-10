Sets like this were made by the well-known name Thomasville in large quantities as well as many other furniture manufacturers. Now is not a good time to sell as there is very little interest in the style currently.
Photos courtesy of John Sikorski
Although these older Thomasville furniture sets are still pretty, they are not too dear nowadays.
Dear John: I hope you are able to assist me. I have a Thomasville dining room set which includes a two pedestal table which has metal claw feet. The table has two leaves, one leaf has a chip from moving, and custom pad for the table.
The set also includes six chairs, a china cabinet and buffet. We have had this set for over 30 years which my husband, who is 73 years old, inherited from his elderly aunt when she passed on.
The underside of the chairs has original tags with markings from the 1920s, and a 1 cent U.S. postage stamp as the labor inspection stamp. The chairs have been reupholstered, a knob is missing from one of the china cabinet lower doors and the chair dowels could use a little TLC.
I have attached pictures, if more detailed pictures are needed, I would be happy to provide them. Can you offer your opinion as to the value of this set and the best avenue to sell it? Thank you in advance for any guidance you could offer. -- D.N., internet
Dear D.N.: Sets like you have were made by the well-known name Thomasville in large quantities as well as many other furniture manufacturers.
Now is not a good time to sell as there is very little interest in the style currently. If you sold the set, it would be lucky to get 10 to 20 cents on the dollar, even based on original retail price.
Dear John: I have seen your column in the Citrus Chronicle and thought I would reach out to you. I have had to place my aunt in an assisted living facility and my uncle passed away in 2021. They have a lot of Nabisco memorabilia, as my uncle worked for them since the 1940s or 50s. They also have many other items that I am not sure how to handle.
Can you advise on how to find a reputable appraiser or possibly someone who would be interested in looking at their items? I have asked around, but no one has had to do this. Thank you very much for your time! -- D.Z., Internet
Dear D.Z.: Yes, I would be glad to help you. I offer a private inhome advice consultation appraisal service. I do not buy, I evaluate the items with regard to collector and market interest and can advise you on what venue to use to sell.
This is just a verbal conversation where I ‘separate the wheat from the chaff,’ as they say.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
