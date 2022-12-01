CC Sikorski kennedy rug

If this President John Kennedy rug is a hooked rug and produced while he was president, it would be of interest to collectors. However, in the photographs of the back it appears to be machine made and not a hooked rug.

Dear John: Sorry for the previous lack of information on the Kennedy rug. I hope this helps.

It is some sort of a very thin what I would call a wall rug. Its dimensions are 18 inches wide by 36 tall. It is of some sort of woven cloth, like maybe I think they called them hook rugs.

