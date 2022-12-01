If this President John Kennedy rug is a hooked rug and produced while he was president, it would be of interest to collectors. However, in the photographs of the back it appears to be machine made and not a hooked rug.
Dear John: Sorry for the previous lack of information on the Kennedy rug. I hope this helps.
It is some sort of a very thin what I would call a wall rug. Its dimensions are 18 inches wide by 36 tall. It is of some sort of woven cloth, like maybe I think they called them hook rugs.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I do believe it was on our wall while he was still president, but I cannot not attest to that completely as I was not born. — L.N., internet
Dear L.N.: I am glad you responded about your President Kennedy item. If it is a hooked rug as you suspect and produced while he was president, it would be of interest to collectors. However, in the photographs of the back it appears to be machine made and not a hooked rug.
Ted Hake has authored several books on political and presidential memorabilia. He owns Hakes Americana auctions. I suggest you contact them about what your Kennedy item might sell for through one of their specialty auctions. The website is www.hakes.com.
Good luck, but expect disappointment.
Dear John: I enjoy your newspaper articles very much. I have some items I would very much like to sell.
I am needing to move for health reasons closer to my children and unable to take some collectable items. Is there a chance that you could look at these items and suggest a place to sell them? I live in Homosassa. I realize you have a fee, as your time is valuable. Please let me know your thoughts. — P.T., internet
Dear P.T.: Yes, I can help you. I offer a private, informal verbal appraisal service at your residence. If you like call me at the office and we will discuss the details. My office number is 352-351-1009.
Dear John: I have been trying to find out the value of a 1955 nude Marilyn Monroe calendar titled “Golden Dreams” I have. Can you give me a value or point me in a direction. Thanks. — L.B., internet
Dear L.B.: There is a lot of information available on the internet about how the original Marilyn Monroe nude calendar came about.
Depending on condition it would likely sell in the $100 range perhaps more on a lucky day. I wish you had included a photograph.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.