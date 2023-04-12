Dear John: I was given your contact information by my godmother, Cathy.
I have an antique teapot passed down from my grandmother and before I give it to my 8-year-old granddaughter for tea parties, I was wondering if it was worth anything.
Enclosed are three photos — one of the actual teapot and plate underneath, one of the bottom of the teapot and one photo of the bottom of the plate.
I thank you so very much! — D.M.B., internet
Dear D.M.B.: The decorative porcelain teapot and matching serving tray were made in Japan.
The time of production was between World War I and II. The overall condition appears to be excellent. Potential dollar value for the two pieces is below $50.
I think it is wonderful you are passing down to your granddaughter.
Dear John: I was given your information by The Arts Department at the University of Florida.
I have a few pieces of art that were left to me by my mother. They were signed H.C., but they are all of scenes in Britain.
I have attached a few pictures for you to see. I am just curious who this artist is and how many pieces are in this collection.
Thank you for your time. — K.B., internet
Dear K.B.: Numerous artists have produced paintings and watercolors of Westminster Abbey and Kensington Palace.
I can see in your photographs the initials H.C. at the lower right side of your pictures. I was not able to find any information about the monogram H.C. It is possible there is information about the artist and who it is on the backside of the picture.
Let me know if you find anything there. If not, dollar value will be less than $50 each.
Dear John: My wife has a sextant in its original wood box. There is a document attached beginning with the word HUSUN. It states the owner is Henry Hughes and Son Ltd., and the date of ownership is 29/6/44.
Handwritten on the inside of the box is A. Outwater VP and GM, War Emergency Tankers Inc. 30 Broad St NYC or RD #3 Cambridge Maryland.
Any information from you would be appreciated. — B.H., internet
Dear B.H.: Within the large category of marine and nautical antiques, sextants are a specific category of collector interest.
Your sextant is likely not worth a great deal of money since most serious collectors are interested in much earlier pieces. However, for specific information about the one you have, I suggest you contact Martifacts, Inc. in Jacksonville. They specialize in marine and nautical antiques and are very knowledgeable about the category. The website is www.martifacts.com.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
