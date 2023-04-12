CC Sikorski teapot 0416.jpg

The decorative porcelain teapot and matching serving tray were made in Japan. The time of production was between World War I and II. The overall condition appears to be excellent. Potential dollar value for the two pieces is below $50.

Dear John: I was given your contact information by my godmother, Cathy.

I have an antique teapot passed down from my grandmother and before I give it to my 8-year-old granddaughter for tea parties, I was wondering if it was worth anything.

Numerous artists have produced paintings and watercolors of Westminster Abbey and Kensington Palace.

