Dear John: I have two paintings by John Skelton and have seen varying amounts for several of his other paintings. I am curious if these have any value to them.

CC John Sikorski column sig mug

John Sikorski

Sikorski’s Attic

Please see the attached compressed files which contain the full view of the painting, closeup of the signature and the tag with the painting name from the back of the framed art. The viewable dimensions are 19 1/2 inches by 14 1/2. I did not want to remove them from the frames and risk compromising the paintings.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.