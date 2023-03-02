Dear John: I have two paintings by John Skelton and have seen varying amounts for several of his other paintings. I am curious if these have any value to them.
Please see the attached compressed files which contain the full view of the painting, closeup of the signature and the tag with the painting name from the back of the framed art. The viewable dimensions are 19 1/2 inches by 14 1/2. I did not want to remove them from the frames and risk compromising the paintings.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you for your time and input. — A.P., internet
Dear A.P.: John Skelton, 1923-2009, was an Irish artist known for his paintings and watercolors.
Based on the photographs you included, it appears the two paintings are watercolors. His specialties were figures, book illustrations and genre painting; i.e., pictures showing everyday life circumstances.
He was a regular exhibitor at the Royal Hibernian Academy shows in Dublin, Ireland, and was a highly regarded artist during his active life.
Currently, his works are not sought after by collectors. I think your watercolors would likely sell below $500 each. They are certainly worth holding onto for now.
Dear John: I am writing at the request of my grandfather. Could you please offer your best assessment of the soup terrine pictured below? Thank you. — M.C., internet
Dear M.C.: I appreciate the good photographs. The stoneware punch bowl is an eyecatcher with its raised beige decoration on cobalt blue background. Originally, it would have come with single-handled cups decorated to match the punch bowl.
The decorative grapevines around the punch bowl leads me to think it was for an alcoholic beverage.
The stamped mark with two crosslines at the bottom, one with D and the other B is for Domler and Breiden. The faint stamped word below the crossed lines is Höhr. The company started business in Höhr, Germany in 1883 and continues into current time. The particular mark on your piece was in use from 1883 until 1957.
Decorative punch bowls and tureens depicting castles and cathedrals were popular subject matter and produced by numerous manufacturers in large quantities. They can be found on the internet for very affordable prices.
I suggest you and your grandfather find an appropriate vintage recipe and enjoy a cup from the punch bowl.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.