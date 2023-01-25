During the first few decades of the 20th century, early automobiles used cut crystal vases like this mounted in a bracket or standard with an aromatic small bunch of flowers as a nosegay to sweeten the air.
Dear John: A family member found this medallion in an old family farmhouse in Michigan. It is approximately one-quarter to one-half inch in size and is shown in the picture attached.
It is believed to be possibly Slavic in nature. One word is “RED” with the next word possibly VOLUNTEER at the bottom.
We have done a few preliminary image searches and have not found anything like this. We are hoping you could offer your opinion so we can share it with our family. — K.K., internet
Dear K.K.: I was not able to find any information about your medal.
I wish you had included a photograph of the other side of it providing more information. The hammer and sickle at the 11 o’clock position leads me to think is it is a service medal or an award given out by the Soviet Union or one of its members.
Perhaps one of our readers will be able to identify it.
Dear John: We found this bud vase in our garage when we moved in and know it is a bud vase and crystal, but do not understand how it is used.
How do you display it since it has a round bottom and also how much is it worth? Thank you. — T.T., internet
Dear T.T.: The bud vase in the photograph appears to be cut crystal and would have had a metal stand for it to sit into.
I think the time of production was after World War I. During the first few decades of the 20th century, early automobiles used cut crystal vases like the one you have mounted in a bracket or standard with an aromatic small bunch of flowers as a nosegay to sweeten the air.
Dear John: I have a complete set of Haviland china service for eight in the Blue Garland pattern. It also includes a coffee pot, sugar bowl, butter dish, two serving plates, soup bowls and dessert bowls.
I would like to sell the entire set and would appreciate any help or suggestions you could give me. — K.R., internet
Dear K.R.: I suggest you contact Replacements Ltd. in Greensboro, North Carolina, and see if they have any interest in buying your set of china. The phone number is 800-REPLACE. Good luck.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
