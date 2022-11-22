Dear John: I have what I believe to be a (perhaps) Meiji 19th century Kiri wood merchant’s chest with iron hardware.
It measures 31 3/4 inches high by 31 3/4 wide and 16 1/2 deep. I have no key. I have had it for over 50 years.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dear John: I have what I believe to be a (perhaps) Meiji 19th century Kiri wood merchant’s chest with iron hardware.
It measures 31 3/4 inches high by 31 3/4 wide and 16 1/2 deep. I have no key. I have had it for over 50 years.
I bought it from an aged Japanese family in Hawaii who may have been saying that it came with them from Japan. Pictures are attached.
I am interested in selling it or at least finding a current value. Is there any broker or collector in Florida who might be interested? — R.H., internet
Dear R.H.: The Meiji era in Japan ran from the late 1880s until the first decade of the 20th century. I think your chest was made much later.
If I am correct, the chest would sell well below $500.
To check further, I suggest you contact Lark Mason, a specialist in Asian antiques. He has made numerous appearances on the “Antiques Roadshow.” The website is www.larkmasonassociates.com.
Dear John: I just saw a Pyrex bowl as a collector’s item which I have in my cupboard.
How would I find out who might be interested in it? Thanks for your help. — R.M., Hernando
Dear R.M.: I do not know what type of Pyrex bowl you have because you did not include a photograph or any other information.
Here is the website that should help answer your questions about Pyrex: www.pyrexcollector.com.
Dear John: I am interested in knowing the value of a Pinocchio doll I have. My mom received it in the 1940s or ’50s.
It is 9 3/4 inches high and his arms move. He is in pretty good shape and has good color.
If it is not worth much, I will let the kids play with it, which they are anxious to do; otherwise, I will put it away in a safe place.
Thank you for any information you can give me. — P.H., internet
Dear P.H.: The Pinocchio story was written by Carlo Collodi in 1880.
The full-length animated feature by Disney came out in 1940.
Pinocchio dolls are very collectible. There are numerous variations of Pinocchio dolls, some sell for $50 some into the thousands of dollars.
In order to give an opinion of dollar value I need good clear photographs of the front and back.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.