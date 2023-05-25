Dear John: I am trying to determine the value of an old rocker that was owned by my grandparents. My husband and I will be retiring and moving in a year and have started to get rid of things we do not wish to transport across the country.
I wish to sell the rocker but do not know what it is worth. I do not know if my grandparents purchased this new or used.
As my grandmother was born in 1902, I suspect the rocker to date from the mid 1920s to the ’30s. There are no markings to identify the maker.
My grandparents lived in Illinois, so it likely was purchased there. I have included pics of the piece. The leather seat is removeable and there is a pic of the underside of the removed seat.
Any help you could give would be much appreciated. Thanks. — J.M., internet
Dear J.M.: The open-arm upholstered rocking chair you have was made in America. I think the time of production was before World War I and it was probably made in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
I can see in your photographs it has been reupholstered and refinished, perhaps in the 1930s.
Rockers like yours were manufactured in large quantities and current market interest in the style is very low. Potential dollar value is $50 to $100 on a lucky day.
Dear John: I have a beautiful platter that has been passed down in the family for several generations. I know it is Wedgwood and the pattern is Beatrice.
It is 12 inches by 15 1/2 inches. It is cream color with floral decoration done in shades of brown. There is a diamond mark stamped on the bottom. In the middle it has Rd and M, an A, and a 10 inside the various points.
It is still in excellent condition and gets taken out only for holidays. I am interested in anything you can tell me about it and if it has any value. — I.S., internet
Dear I.S.: Josiah Wedgwood started his company in the mid-18th century. The Wedgwood name is likely one of the most widely recognized English ceramics manufacturers worldwide.
The Wedgwood platter you have was made in the last part of the Victorian era. The backstamp on the platter is a design registration mark indicating the design was first produced in 1880. So, your platter is not earlier than 1880. The brown color is the most common.
Potential dollar value is in the $100 range.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
