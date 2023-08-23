Dear John: I read your article every Sunday in the Citrus County Chronicle. Thank you so much for sharing your vast knowledge!
I have a friend who is in assisted living who asked me to see if I could sell her antique wall plates, pictures attached. She said they belonged to a wealthy aunt in California, but she now has no living relatives to leave them to.
There are no markings on the back of the plates except for these strange little marks. They are in gold leaf, I think, but I am not sure if they are identifiers or just some strange scribbles.
Do you know anything about these?
If they are worth something, I would be happy to have you appraise them. Otherwise, they’ll go to a thrift store. Thanks! -- B.S.W., internet
Dear B.S.W.: Thank you for the kind words.
I appreciate the good photographs of the front and back of the plates. I can see they are made of fine-quality porcelain.
The handpainted landscape scenes are beautifully done. I was not able to decipher the mark on the back of each plate. My guess is they were produced in Poland sometime between World Wars I and II.
I say no to the thrift store idea, a good auction would be better. I think the potential dollar value is in the $100 range each, perhaps more on a lucky day. I suggest you contact Dudley’s Auction in Inverness and have them sell the plates in one of their antiques auctions. The phone number is 352-637-9588.
Good luck and let us know how things work out.
Dear John: I still miss your radio show on Saturday mornings.
I have two paintings, of ancestors, that may have historical significance in Nova Scotia. They have not had the best of care; please recommend someone to evaluate and hopefully restore them.
I would be willing to donate them, if they do in fact belong in Nova Scotia.
Thanking you in advance. -- P.Y., internet
Dear P.Y.: I appreciate the kind words.
I suggest you contact historical societies in Nova Scotia and inquire about the two ancestral paintings. One is the Wolfville Historical Society in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. The phone number is 902-542-9775.
