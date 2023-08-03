Dear John: I am sending these pictures on behalf of a friend for appraisal.
Attached are photos of two porcelain pieces, Bear with cubs and mountain goat. The pieces were manufactured by Cybis Porcelain, Trenton, New Jersey.
The one with the bear and cubs was presented to Queen Elizabeth II while on a tour of the U.S. Before Mr T. moved to Florida in 2009, he had them appraised for insurance purposes.
He is interested in selling them and would appreciate you telling him what their worth are on today's market. Thank you in advance. -- J.J.T., Lecanto
Dear J.J.T.: Boleslaw Cybis, 1895 – 1957, was born in Warsaw, Poland, and was a highly respected artist and sculptor when he came to America in 1938. He started Cybis Porcelain in 1942.
Current collector interest and dollar values for both his open editions as well as the limited edition pieces have gone down. Current potential dollar values range from 5 to 20 percent of original retail prices.
I suggest he keep and enjoy them or pass them on in the family.
Dear John: My aunt left me a washbowl set that belonged to her husband’s grandmother, we think from the Civil War era. I have a washbowl, pitcher, soap dish, and a small bowl.
It is rather plain white with gold trim. On the bottom it has Burford and 1312 1/2.
I would love to know anything about it you can tell us. We want to pass it on in the family with a little more info than what we have. Although I do not expect it to be valuable, does it have any value? We enjoy your column in the Chronicle. -- J.J., Internet
Dear J.J.: In 1879, three brothers founded Burford Brothers Pottery in East Liverpool, Ohio, to produce floor and wall tiles. n the early 1880s, they changed direction and started producing household utilitarian ironstone; e.g., pitcher and bowl sets, tableware and hotel ware.
The company went out of business in 1904. The pitcher and bowl pieces you have were typically marketed through mail-order catalogs like Sears & Roebuck, Montgomery Wards, etc. Complete sets numbered up to 12 pieces.
The company is not of much interest to collectors and pieces can often be found for bargain prices. Potential dollar value for your set is in the $100 range on a lucky day.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
