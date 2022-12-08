Dear John: Another coin, yikes! I have had this coin for years. I think it was my father’s.
Can you tell me why this coin has COPY stamped into it? Thank you very much. — M. J., Hernando
Dear M.J.: The reason your coin is stamped COPY is because it is not a genuine coin and has no spendable value.
It was likely made for a giveaway advertising promotion as many were used for that purpose.
Dear John: I have a pair of Squirt salt and pepper shakers. They are in excellent condition since they have never been used.
Are there collectors interested and can you tell me their value at this time? — L.T., internet
Dear L.T.: I wish you had included a photograph of your Squirt salt and pepper shakers. I assume they are small versions of the Squirt soda pop bottles, made of green glass with the word Squirt in red on a yellow splash background and metal tops.
There are other versions of the Squirt bottle salt and pepper shakers as well. Potential dollar value in excellent condition depending on which ones you have is $5 to $20 for the pair.
Dear John: I have a set of Dionne quintuplet dolls. They are in their original box which has never been opened.
Can you give me an idea of their value and where I might sell them? — I.T., internet
Dear I.T.: I wish you had sent a photograph. The Madame Alexander Doll Company was given the exclusive rights to produce, by name, the Dionne quintuplet dolls and souvenirs.
The other doll manufacturers were not allowed to use the name Dionne in their labels, just the word quintuplets.
When people bought the quintuplet doll sets, it was assumed they were the Dionne’s.
If your box is labeled just “quintuplet dolls,” although they were made during the period, 1935-1939, they are not considered to be genuine originals.
They will still have value but not as much as Madame Alexander Dionne-labeled sets.
Potential dollar value is dependent on size and condition. Your mint in box set if not labeled “Dionne quintuplets,” would likely sell in the $200 range, if labeled, then considerably more.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
