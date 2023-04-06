Dear John: I have several small sculptures from Roman Bronze Works specifically by Moselsio. I also have the bronze stamper.
Would you be able to guide me to someone who might know the value? Thank you! — T.L., internet
Dear T.L.: Simon Moselsio, 1890-1963, was born in Russia, came to America and spent his active career in Vermont. He was a sculptor, painter, instructor and graphic artist.
Moselsio won awards at the Paris International Exposition in the 1920s. He had a one-man show in 1930 at the Brooklyn Museum, as well as other numerous exhibitions and was highly regarded during his career.
The Roman Bronze Works, where your figures were cast, is considered the preeminent bronze foundry in America. During the American Renaissance, 1876 to 1917, most of the famous sculptures of the time had their works cast at the Roman Bronze Works, which is currently known as Roman Bronze Studios.
The signed Moselsio bronze figures you have currently sell in the $150-$300 range and will likely increase in collector interest and value over the next few years.
Dear John: I am wondering if you can tell by the silver marks the origins of either of these items.
I am especially interested in the spoon because I have two ancestors whose last names start with a B, one in Scotland in the 1600s and one early U.S. and I would like to know where these spoons came from. Thank you very much. — S.B., internet
Dear S.B.: You have a candlestick and a tablespoon.
The candlestick was made in America during the early 20th century and is sterling silver as marked on the base which is weighted. I can see the monogram B on the candlestick at the shoulder level.
The photograph of the hallmarks on the spoon is not clear enough to see all the marks. I can make out the impressed letter T, and an impressed HS. The other two impressed marks are not discernable.
The spoon was likely made in England and was not made earlier than the 19th century.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
