Dear John: I have a very old ivory woman’s prayer book that has been in our family 100 years. I would like to know if it has any value.
It is totally written in Spanish. I have attached a few pictures. I would love to have any information you might be able to provide. Thank you. — S.D., internet
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Dear S.D.: You have a nice family heirloom valuable to family members.
In the photographs you included the cover looks more like mother of pearl The hand-carved biblical scene appears to be well done; however, there is no specific collector interest.
If the covers are ivory, the potential dollar value would be in the $50 to $100 range; otherwise, less than $50.
Dear John: I talked to you on your radio show several years ago about my Santa reindeer set that has been in my family for the past 90 years. I have looked as closely as possible and cannot find any manufacture number or name.
We acquired the set from my parents who got it from my grandmother. My grandmother obtained it from a Methodist Church in Akron, Ohio, in the early 1900s when they were discarding it!
My mother made a new suit which is placed over his original which was blue. I am guessing that Santa is made of clay. He has a rabbit fur beard.
The reindeer maybe of some sort of composite mâché-type material, with leather straps and real fur hair. They look real!
The sleigh is moss and wood, it has been spray painted gold over what I think was just a natural brown color originally. The reindeer heads connect to a wind up spring motor which cause them to go up and down like walking.
The sizes in inches of the reindeer are 14 inches long by 10.5 high and 4 wide. The sleigh is 14 inches long by 9 high and 5 inches wide in the front and 7 wide in the back. Santa is 14 inches tall and 8 wide. I would appreciate any information you could find on this family heirloom. I wish I could give you more specifics. — B.M., internet
Dear B.M.: You have a very collectible Santa and reindeer set, that is referred to as an automaton because the reindeer heads move.
The mechanism that powers the moving heads is a clockwork-type device.
I wish you had included photographs. Based on your description, I think it would sell in the $5,000 range, perhaps much more on a lucky day.
What a wonderful family heirloom.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.