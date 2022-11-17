Dear John: This has been in my family house since the early 1960s.
I was wondering if it has any value? Any insight would be great. Thank you. — L.N., internet
Dear L.N.: Within the large category of political memorabilia, presidential memorabilia has its own specific category.
You have not enclosed any information about what the President Kennedy image is produced on or of what material, nor included the dimensions or a photograph of the backside.
I will be glad to help if you will forward all the above information.
Dear John: Can you let me know about a chest with separate stand in the attached photographs. Thank you. — G.M., internet
Dear G.M.: I do not know anything about your chest on stand. Perhaps a reader will recognize it and inform us all.
As for potential dollar value, it would likely be hard to sell, except on a lucky day for a little bit of money.
Dear John: I have an elderly client who has to move into an assisted living facility and does not have family close by to help her with selling of some paintings she has.
I was hoping you could refer me to a couple of art appraisers in the area. Please let me know as soon as possible if you can help. Thank you in advance for any assistance you can provide. — N.W., Internet
Dear N.W.: Yes, I would be glad to help you. I offer a private, in-home, verbal advice appraisal. This includes a conversation about anything you have in your estate; e.g., paintings, furniture, clocks and watches, porcelain, bronzes, etc.
If you call me at the office, 352-351-1009, we can discuss the details.
Dear John: While cleaning out a closet I found a toy my mom had put away for me back in the 1980s.
The toy is in its box and has not been opened. It is a Rambo action figure with flame thrower, rifle, rockets, and it says the flame thrower is motorized. I have no use for it, obviously, and wonder if might have some value to someone else. Can you give me an idea of its value? — T.E., internet
Dear T.E. There is collector interest in Rambo action figures.
Currently, collector demand is in a developing stage. I suggest you hold onto your Rambo for now and wait a few years for it to develop, if it does.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.