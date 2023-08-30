Dear John: After my mom passed away, I came across an envelope that had items I wasn’t familiar with.
Upon further investigation, I noticed it was autographed shots by Annie Oakley to my great grandfather.
I don’t know if there is any value to them, or if you knew of some interest or appraisals on this. Hopefully, the images are clear enough for you to view.
The one that might be blurry is a penny that she shot; I don’t know if it was in the little basket or was hit separately.
Thanks for your column and help. — S.P., Internet
Dear S.P.: Yes, there is specific collector interest in Annie Oakley memorabilia. The memorabilia is sought after by collectors in the large category of Wild West memorabilia.
Annie Oakley was born in 1860 and lived until 1926. At the age of 15 she won her first shooting competition. Her fantastic skill as a sharpshooter earned her the title of “Little Sureshot.”
This and much more can be found online. I can see in your photographs; the picture card is dated 1922. The overall condition appears to be average. I think it would sell in the $500 range, perhaps more on a lucky day.
I suggest you contact Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas, and see what they think it might sell for through one of their Western memorabilia auctions.
The website is www.ha.com. Good luck and let us know how things work out.
Dear John: Please see attached photos of what I believe to be a mid to late 19th century parlor set.
I have no reliable history on these pieces, and I would appreciate any information you can provide, such as, value, who was the manufacturer and when these pieces were made. Thank you. — M.K.R., Internet
Dear M.K.R.: I am glad you sent good photographs. You have a partial parlor set made in America during the late Victorian era circa 1890s.
A typical complete matching parlor set consisted of a settee, two armchairs, four to six side chairs and a rocker. They were produced in large quantities by many furniture manufacturers.
The two parlor pieces could have been made in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Generally speaking, they were not marked by the maker.
The decoration on the back rails depicting the North wind was cast in a mold and glued to the wood surface when the pieces were refinished at some point. It appears the lion’s head armrests were machine carved to fancy them up a bit but was poorly done. It was not done by the furniture company when they were first manufactured.
Potential dollar value is low. If you were to get more than $100 for the two pieces, it would be a lucky day.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
