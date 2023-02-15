CC Sikorski dog picture.jpg

If this signed bulldog picture is not a print but perhaps a pencil sketch, it might sell in the $50 to $100 range. 

 Photos courtesy of John Sikorski

Dear John: This H.H. Miner bulldog picture has been in my family for well over 80 years. I recall seeing it in my grandparents’ home in the early 1940s.

CC John Sikorski column sig mug

John Sikorski

Sikorski’s Attic

It has been passed down through several family members and is now in the possession of my sister-in-law.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

CC Sikorski Heidi boy.jpg

This pair of Madame Alexander Heidi Ott dolls are probably worth more to the owner as family heirlooms.
CC Sikorski Heidi girl.jpg

This pair of Madame Alexander Heidi Ott dolls are probably worth more to the owner as family heirlooms.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.