Dear John: This H.H. Miner bulldog picture has been in my family for well over 80 years. I recall seeing it in my grandparents’ home in the early 1940s.
It has been passed down through several family members and is now in the possession of my sister-in-law.
I have seen at various times other Miner bulldog pictures but never one with a blue ribbon tied around the dog’s neck. Several of these pictures have been valued at $250 and more. Could you tell me about both the value and the rarity of the blue-ribbon bulldog picture? Thank you. — J.M., internet
Dear J.M.: After close examination I can see the signature on your bulldog picture is E.H. Miner.
Edward Herbert Miner, 1882-1941, was an American artist illustrator whose specialty was animals. His prints of dogs were used by various magazines including National Geographic. These prints can be found for sale in the $4 to $5 range.
If your signed bulldog picture is not a print but perhaps a pencil sketch, it might sell in the $50 to $100 range. There is no track record of sales for E.H. Miner nor other biographical information.
Dear John: I have these two dolls. I got them maybe 35 to 40 years ago. I do not have the boxes anymore.
One is a Madam Alexander, the other is Heidi Ott. I know I paid a lot for the Heidi Ott. Are these dolls of any value without the boxes? — V.R., internet
Dear V.R.: Collectible and antique dolls are currently very low in dollar value.
Both the Madame Alexander dolls and your Heidi Ott dolls have some value but not much.
Generally speaking, if you get 10 to 20 cents on the dollar based on what you paid originally that is par for the course.
It would be better to pass these on in the family if there is interest. If you want to sell them, it would be best to speak to a doll collector specialist.
I suggest you contact Sherry Minton. The phone number is 407-293-3164.
Dear John: I have attached two photographs of a bottle of champagne still in the original package with the packaging seal unbroken, received as an anniversary gift for my parents.
It has been stored in a kitchen cabinet, in an air-conditioned house all these years. I am wondering if this has any value to sell it, if so how do we go about selling it, or should we just pop it open and enjoy?
Thank you for any help on this. — D.A., internet
Dear D.A.: I have no experience with the wine and champagne market. I suggest you contact Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas, and speak with their specialty vintage wine department. The website is www.ha.com.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
