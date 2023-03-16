Dear John: I am hoping you can help me. My mom recently passed away and I have a picture that I would like more information on.
It is an approximately 18 inches by 20 cast paper sculpture produced in the studio of Carlo Wahlbeck. I have the certificate of authenticity letter and tag.
I am wondering about the collectability and value of the piece.
In addition, I have some U.S. currency from the 1920s. Again, I am wondering where you would suggest selling these items.
I have attached photos. Thank you in advance for any advice and help. — A.R., internet
Dear A.R.: I appreciate the good photographs. Carlo Wahlbeck was born in Sweden in 1933 and moved to Palm Springs, California. He was a highly regarded artist during his active career.
He was a surrealist artist whose specialty was depictions of Native Americans. I can see on the photograph you included of the certificate of authenticity that the title of your cast paper sculpture is “Summer.”
To sell your piece, I suggest you contact the Create Center for the Arts in Palm Desert, California. They have several pieces of Wahlbeck’s work listed for sale currently. Perhaps they may be interested in selling yours. The website is www.createcentercv.org. The phone number is 760-834-8318.
I have no experience with selling U.S. currency. To sell yours it would be best to contact an auction house that specializes in U.S. currency.
I suggest you contact Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas. The website is www.ha.com and go to their U.S. currency specialty department. Good luck.
Dear John: I was visiting the museum in Ocala and a person there gave me your information to see how I can get information on a document to see if it has any value.
Also, where can I go with it? On it, has Congress July 4, 1776, Declaration of the United States of America.
When you receive this email, I can send you a picture of it if you want. — T.J., internet
Dear T.J.: There is no need to send a photograph. I have no experience with historical documents.
It is not likely your document is original. To discover whether or not your document is genuine, it would be best to speak with a specialist. Swann Galleries has a historical documents specialty department. I suggest you contact them at www.swanngalleries.com.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
