Dear John: Please see attached pictures of a chest of drawers and dresser, minus its beautiful mirror.
They both have stickers saying Davis Cabinet Company Nashville Tenn. I inherited them 40 years ago from my grandparents in Huntington, West Virginia.
I was under the assumption they were more than 100 years old, but just found out Davis CC was established in 1924. I have also found they were manufactured in 1942 and the pattern is Lilly Russell.
They are in great condition. I need to sell in order to move. What value would you put on these? What price should I ask for them? — L.T., internet
Dear L.T.: Lillian Russell, 1862 to 1922, was a beautiful American actress and singer, whose famous career spanned the late 19th and early 20th century. Her name was so highly recognized that manufacturers used her name and image on their product lines well into the 20th century.
The pieces of furniture you have — china cabinet, kneehole desk and chest of drawers — are done in Victorian styling of the last quarter of the 19th century. Several companies in the South made reproductions of post-Civil War American Victorian furniture.
The pieces you have appear to be nice quality reproductions and in good condition. It would be best to pass the furniture on in the family if there is any interest. Potential dollar value is in the used furniture category.
Dear John: My dad has some brass vases that were etched and shaped out of World War II artillery shells. His dad made them during the war.
He never really told us how he did it, just that it was something to do. Is there anything you can tell us about these pieces, such as how they made them and if they are collectible? — F.F., Internet
Dear F.F.: I wish you had included photographs of your pieces. Using military brass artillery spent shells and mortar casings to produce various types of decorative objects with scenes on them is called Trench Art. It is a specific category of collector interest.
It had its beginning in World War I where there were millions of spent shell casings. One technique was to fill the empty artillery shell with wet sand and then pounding the surface to produce a repoussé pattern.
Decorations often included various battles fought during the war. Some highly decorated pieces of Trench Art can sell into the hundreds of dollars.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
