Dear John: I am sending two pictures of a family treasure.
What can you tell us about our ceramic alligator wine bottle? I think it might be from the 1940s. — D.H., internet
Dear D.H.: You did not include a photograph of the bottom. I will assume you have looked for maker’s marks on the underside of your figural alligator decanter and found nothing.
Without a maker’s mark I am not able to say who the maker was. This removes any specific collector interest in your decanter.
The time of production was mid to late 20th century. Potential dollar value is catch as catch can.
Dear John: We have a Reed & Barton silver tea service. It has been in the family for about 70 years or so.
I believe the pattern is Holiday. There is a heavy tray, coffeepot, teapot, sugar, creamer and a waste bowl.
It is put away so it will not tarnish, but I am not really interested in keeping it and would like to sell the set. Is there any interest in this sort of thing these days? If so who or where are they? — D.J., internet
Dear D.J.: Reed & Barton is recognized nationally and internationally for high-quality sterling and silverplate tableware and holloware. The company has been in business from 1840 and continues on in current times in Taunton, Massachusetts.
The dollar value of your tea service is dependent on whether the set is sterling silver or silverplate. If the set is sterling silver, every piece will be marked with the maker’s marks and the word sterling.
If the word sterling is not there it is silverplate and worth a very small fraction of the value of a sterling set.
Take the pieces out and examine them for the marks, making sure to use a hand magnifier to view the mark on the bottom side of each piece. To discover what the demand for the Holiday pattern is and perhaps to sell as well, contact Replacements Ltd in Greensboro, North Carolina. The phone number is 800-REPLACE. Good luck.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
