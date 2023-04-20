Dear John: My grandfather was a commercial artist and illustrator. I have no artistic ability but do have some art from his collection.
Recently, a visitor to our house commented that one of our pieces was from the Ming dynasty. I am not sure what she meant, in that style or authentic from that period.
Of the two attached pictures, the one I am asking about is the lone female figure. Thanks for your time. — P.B., internet
Dear P.B.: Thank you for the good photographs.
The Ming dynasty family of emperors ruled China from 1368 to 1644. The picture of the woman standing appears to be hand-painted and quite nice and in the Ming dynasty style.
The other picture of the geisha girls is a Japanese woodblock print and likely not earlier than the 19th century.
Lark Mason is a recognized expert in Asian art and has made appearances on the “Antiques Roadshow.” I suggest you contact him about your pictures. The website is www.larkmasonassociates.com.
Dear John: I am the facilities manager for the Lake Wales Arts Council in Lake Wales. I came across an article online that you wrote titled, “Sikorski’s Attic: Impressive Bedouin watercolor, camel and rider statue.”
I was looking for information about Reginald B. Strange as we have several pieces of his work in our gallery and in a private collection that we acquired.
Mr Strange lived in the local area here at Indian Lake Estates and was well-known in the artist community here. He was an Englishman from the United Kingdom, possibly Cornwall.
He lived and did a lot of his work in Saudi Arabia, but he was not Arabic.
I have asked around to many of those who remember him, as he is now deceased, and they tell me that he was published in the local newspaper, the Lake Wales News, for many years as he supported the art community for many years.
However, the articles are in print form and I will have to do research at the local library. If you are still interested in knowing more of him. I can let you know what I find. Have a good day! — S.P., internet
Dear S.P.: Yes, I would be interested in knowing more about the artist Reginald B. Strange. I was surprised to learn he lived in Lake Wales.
I have learned quite a bit about his background and him from your correspondence. I wonder what media he worked in and how he got to Lake Wales. If I receive any information from our readership, I will forward it on to you. Thank you for your letter.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
