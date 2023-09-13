Dear John: I am looking to possibly see what this Le Coultre Atmos clock is worth. I have the original box.
I am in Lecanto. Thank you for your time. — C.O., internet
Dear C.O.: The name Jaeger LeCoultre is widely recognized in the category of watch and clock collecting.
The LeCoultre Atmos clock you have is looked for by clock collectors, as well as in the general antiques marketplace. It is good you have the box that it came in.
The words perpetual motion printed on the sides signify the clock does not need to be wound, nor runs on electricity.
They are often called mystery clocks. The mechanism works on atmospheric pressure and temperature changes.
The invention was created in the 16th century. I think LeCoultre started producing the Atmos clock in the 1920s to ’30s.
There is a lot of information available about the LeCoultre Atmos clock on the Internet. Your Atmos clock would likely sell in the $500-plus range.
Dear John: We received this porcelain cream and sugar as a gift for helping some elderly neighbors. This was about 20 years ago.
I always felt like this was something very special. The maiden is the creamer and her bag is the sugar bowl. Both items are trimmed in gold and the markings on the bottom are definitely from Ireland.
We are now retired and downsizing. Can you please tell me if there is a market for a piece like this? I will be sending you photos from my phone to follow up. Thank you so much. — D.A., internet
Dear D.A.: I am glad you sent more photographs of the maker’s mark. What you have is Irish Belleek. The company started business in County Fermanagh, Ireland, in 1857 and continues into current times.
They are recognized worldwide for their high-quality, extremely thin and lightweight porcelain with a creamy ivory surface and iridescent luster.
The mark on the cream and sugar you have indicates the pieces were manufactured sometime during the 1940s to ’50s. Serious collectors seek out much earlier pieces. The potential dollar value for the two pieces you have is below $50.
Dear John: So kind of you to lend your expertise to the Chronicle readers. I hope to contact you in the near future regarding some antiques, but at the moment I am in need of a coin dealer to evaluate a recent find. Thanks so much. — R.J., internet
Dear John: I suggest you check out the website www.coinstudy.com.
There you will find all the information you will need to discover the collector interest and value of the coins you have. There will be information about selling as well.
Good luck and let us know what you discover if you like.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
