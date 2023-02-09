Dear John: I have read your Attic column for years. I just turned 86 this January and thought it was time to send you a couple of pictures to look over. And maybe let your readers see them.
The Breatheasy I used in the mid-1940s. I had allergy problems. I have kept it in the original box ever since.
I used to drink Jack Daniel’s and found this box in two pieces in a garage sale and fixed it. It is dated October 6, 1906. I hope to hear from you. — M.McM., Hernando
Dear M.McM.: I appreciate the good photographs.
The Breatheasy nebulizer device has no specific collector interest, though they do get bought and sold in the secondary market. You might consider donating it to the Robb House Medical Museum in Gainesville.
There is collector interest in Jack Daniel’s memorabilia. I suspect a lot of the readers will have memories about Jack Daniel’s whiskey.
The tin box you have originally held a Jack Daniel’s poker set of playing cards. If it had the playing cards with it and was in excellent condition, it might sell in the $25 to $50 range. In as is condition, without the cards not much.
Dear John: Can you tell me what on earth the item in the photo is for? It was in my 80-year-old sister’s jewelry box. — M.G., internet
Dear M.G.: The item is a dinner fork originally meant to be used for eating food. Then, someone bent the tines so it would stand up erect to be used as a place card holder.
I would expect it is made of silverplate and not Sterling silver, unless someone overlooked the hallmark. It is not likely though, because the word Sterling would appear on the backside of the handle.
During the late 20th and into the early 21st centuries, it was a popular hobby to convert dinnerware into novel items like finger rings, necklaces, etc.
Dear John: You helped me in the past, so I hope you have an answer for me regarding this signed vintage floral oil painting by Edwards.
I do not want to take it out from the frame to get the exact size, but it appears to be approximately 10 inches by 12 and framed about 15 inches by 16. I see many ranging from $129 to $1,000 and not sure where else to research than the internet.
You have always been able to help in the past. What can you tell me about this piece? — N.H., Beverly Hills
Dear N.H.: I was not able to find any information about the artist Edwards, nor any track record of sales.
Based on the photograph of your floral picture, it does not look like a painting. It has a nice decorative look, but has no specific dollar value.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
