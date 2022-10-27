Dear John: I would love to know what you can tell me about this watercolor.
On the bottom right it is signed Wallace Nutting. It has been in my family for quite a while, but we know very little about it. Thank you for anything you can tell us. — B.K., internet
Dear B.K.: You have a hand-colored photograph. The pencil signature in the margin is Wallace Nutting. Wallace Nutting, 1861-1941, was famous for his New England handpainted landscape photographs. They were very popular and were produced in huge quantities during the early 20th century.
He had a production process employing several hundred young women known as colorists who colored in photographs in an assembly-line manner with each doing one color.
For the complete story of Wallace Nutting, who among other accomplishments sparked the Colonial Revival era with his faithful reproduction furniture, and more check out the website www.wnutting.com. Enjoy.
Dear John: I enjoy reading your column every week, I have learned quite a lot.
I have a toy coin bank that was my dad’s. It is all metal in the shape of a bank building. The color of the paint is still bright.
It is 4 1/4 inches wide, 5 deep and 5 inches high. You put the coin in the cashier’s tray and then push a small button on the right side, which releases a door letting the coin drop into the bank.
On the bottom there is a sliding door for coin removal. The base of the bank is stamped Pat, Aug 5 1873, 1876.
I do not know when my dad got it, but I am fairly sure it was before World War II. I plan on passing it onto my son. I would appreciate anything you can tell me about the bank and if it has any value, so I can tell my son. — E.O., internet
Dear E.O.: Thank you for the kind words.
The coin bank you have is referred to by collectors as a mechanical bank. These are toy banks where a mechanical movement is used to have the coin deposited into the bank. They were manufactured in many different configurations and given to children to encourage saving money.
The devices created were clever and being made of cast iron, more than durable.
Banks like yours were produced from the late 19th century into the early 20th. I wish you had included a photograph. Original paint in good condition is important to collectors. Without a photograph all I can say is potential dollar value is likely in the $250 to $500 range.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
