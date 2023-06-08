Dear John: I saw your article on scrimshaw and I have this piece I am curious about.
Can you tell from the photographs if this one is a fake or not? — G.L., internet
Dear G.L.: I am glad you read the recent Sikorski‘s Attic column in the Citrus County Chronicle about scrimshaw. The piece you have with the highly detailed whaling scene on what appears to be an ivory whale’s tooth is a fake and not a genuine whale’s tooth.
These fakes continue to show up for sale on the internet, often being sold by dealers who think they are real and not checking to see if they are real or not.
For your sake, I hope you did not pay much for the one you have.
Dear John: I received a couple of framed lithographs from my uncle a couple of years ago. He told us they were from the 1920s.
The pictures are 19 inches by 23. In the bottom lefthand corner, it says Gilbert Gaul and in the lower righthand corner in small black print is Copyrighted 1907 by The Southern Art Publishing Co.
They are both Civil War scenes. One is titled “Leaving Home” and the other “Tidings from the Front.”
I do not particularly like them and wonder if there is any collector interest in these or shall I just donate them? Thank you. — A.F., internet
Dear A.F.: Gilbert Gaul, 1855-1919, specialized in oil on canvas paintings depicting Civil War and American frontier genre. He also did landscapes and was a successful illustrator producing works for Harper’s Monthly Magazine.
His paintings are sought after by collectors. The Southern Art Publishing Co. produced lithographic prints reproducing his paintings. The two you have would likely sell in the $75 to $150 range each.
Dear John: I have a crying doll from the 1940s. The brand is Coprlast Plastic 48.
Does she have any value? — B.S., internet
Dear B.S.: I wish you had included a photograph. I think you mean Coroplast, a brand name of corrugated plastic used for among other things dolls and dollhouses.
I was not able to find any specific collector interest in your doll. I suggest you contact the collecting specialist Sherry Minton. The phone number is 407-293-3164.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
