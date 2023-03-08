Dear John: A couple of weeks ago in the Chronicle you had a picture of what you apparently were told was a two-piece cabinet.
You said you thought the placement of the pieces was rather odd. They were stacked. You were correct in your observation.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dear John: A couple of weeks ago in the Chronicle you had a picture of what you apparently were told was a two-piece cabinet.
You said you thought the placement of the pieces was rather odd. They were stacked. You were correct in your observation.
I know what it is, as I have the same furniture in our home in Michigan. The oak pieces with the small, round, white pulls and knobs are not a cabinet. The two pieces are a set of end tables. I ordered mine around 30 years ago from a furniture maker’s sales book at Art Sample Furniture in Saginaw, Michigan.
One table is quite large. It has a door on the left front side and drawers on the right. The other table has a shallower body and top and a rounded door that pulls downwards.
They are heavy oak pieces that are very well-made and are still in perfect shape after all these years. I believe they were made in the U.S., possibly the Carolinas.
I enjoy your column while we are in Florida. — B.B., Inverness
Dear B.B.: I am glad you took the time to write and explain their use.
I was surprised to read that you have the same pieces. I am still curious about the one piece with the rounded door that pulls down and what its purpose is.
Dear John: Thank you for your interesting articles about antiques! I am writing to ask if you could let me know your thoughts on this platform rocker in the photograph, which unfortunately has degraded a lot.
I wonder what it might sell for as is and if there is much value in restoring it.
Thank you in advance for any advice you could give me. — S.S., internet
Dear S.S.: Your platform rocker was made in America during the past part of the 19th century. The style is referred to as Eastlake.
Charles Eastlake, 1836 to 1906, was a popular English furniture designer. He published a book in 1868 titled, “Hints on Household, Taste in Furniture, Upholstery, and Other Details.” The book was well received in England and became popular with furniture manufacturers in America.
Your Eastlake-style platform rocker was likely made in Grand Rapids, Michigan. I can see the rocker needs restoration. If you plan on keeping the rocker to pass it down in the family, restoration would be a good idea, but not if you plan on selling it.
The cost of restoration would be far beyond what it would sell for currently. Potential dollar value as is would be less than $100.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.