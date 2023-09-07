Dear John: I live in Citrus County, and I have five antiques left from Pennsylvania. I would like to sell them and do not know where.
Dear John: I live in Citrus County, and I have five antiques left from Pennsylvania. I would like to sell them and do not know where.
One is a bed warmer from the 1800s. It is on a New York Central to Hudson River Railroad 1893 foot stand.
There is (also) a baby quilt from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, that was hand sewn and is more than 100 years old.
The pewter teapot is also from the 1800s.
And last is a blue decorated jug, two-gallon, signed Elmira New York.
Thanks. — R.O., internet
Dear R.O.: The bed warmer was likely made during the late 18th to early 19th century. The condition appears to be average. They were produced in massive quantities until the early 20th century.
This is certainly an item most of our readers have never had use for. Current potential dollar value is in the $50 to $100 range.
The foot stand is a novelty item. The value is below $50. The baby quilt is below $50. The pewter tea pot value is catch as catch can.
Cobalt blue decorated American stoneware whiskey jugs are a specific category of collector interest.
To find out what its potential collector interest is and what it might sell for in a stoneware collectors’ marketplace, I suggest you contact an auction company that specializes in the category. Crocker Farm Inc. is one of the big boys on the block. The website is www.crockerfarm.com. After you send a photograph, they will discuss with you what it could sell for through one of their cataloged auctions.
Good luck and let us know how things work out.
Dear John: I own an Edna Hibel lithograph, description enclosed. It was appraised in 2017 when I was residing on the East coast of Florida.
I have since moved to Citrus County and am in the process of reviewing many articles that I may not need or want anymore.
In your professional opinion, do you think this may be of value to anyone who might like Hibel’s works or even collects her paintings?
Thank you for your response to my inquiry. — E.U., Beverly Hills
Dear E.U.: I am glad you included a copy of the appraisal done in 2017 of your Edna Hibel lithograph; the replacement value being $6,600.
In my opinion, if you got 1/4 of that amount for it, that would be a very, very lucky day. I spoke with the appraiser that did the appraisal for you. He said that they would list it at the appraised value on their website for a one-time fee of $100.
The picture would remain in your possession, until it sells, so, as they say, “nothing ventured, nothing gained.”
Let us know how things work out. Good luck.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
