Dear John: My aunt travelled throughout Europe when a Navy Wave after World War II and bought many beautiful treasures that were left to me.
I am trying to find out if they have any value and saw your column in the Citrus County Chronicle newspaper.
Below are pictures with markings to help you identify them. I appreciate your knowledge! — P.D., internet
Dear P.D.: Your aunt had good taste, and an eye for quality. The three hand-painted vases are in the Art Pottery collecting category.
There were numerous ceramic manufacturers in Belgium, Austria, Bohemia, Czechoslovakia, and other countries in the region, producing beautiful, high-quality, hand-painted porcelain holloware and tableware for the export market during the late 19th to early 20th century.
The overall condition of the three vases appears to be excellent. I think the vase with the polar bears would sell below $1,000, but not far.
The vase with a beautiful young woman dressed in Renaissance style attire and the other side a lovely landscape scene would sell in the $1,000 to $2,000 range depending on the height.
The black vase marked Belgium would likely sell in the $75 to $150 range.
Dear John: I think this piece in the photograph is made by Vannes Le Chatel, but there are no marks on the bottom.
It is very large, measuring about 25 inches wide and it is heavy. I am trying to estimate a value so this can be sold. Many thanks. — D.W., internet
Dear D.W.: The art glass factory Vannes le Chatel is in the town of Vannes le Chatel in northeastern France. The large piece you have was likely made by them.
The company uses an acid stamped mark that can be hard to see if it has been degraded due to use. Perhaps, if you look across the base in bright sunlight, it might appear.
Currently, there is no specific category of collector interest; however, it does get bought and sold on the internet in the secondary market. If you do a Google search you will find sellers that may be interested in buying your piece.
Another suggestion would be to contact Replacements Ltd and see if they are interested. The phone number is 800-replace. Good luck but expect disappointment.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
