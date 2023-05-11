This coffee table has five tiles, three of which are decorated with early American themes done in an abstract manner depicting American Indians, Betsy Ross sewing an American flag, and a citizen soldier holding a rifle.
The side tables are both decorated with nine tiles with four of the tiles painted, one with a young fellow ringing the Liberty Bell, a woman attending a Revolutionary War cannon, a wagon train pulled by oxen and American Indians.
Photos courtesy of John Sikorski
Dear John: I have followed your column in the Citrus Chronicle for many years and decided to seek your expertise on these items.
Attached you will find pictures of a mid-20th century coffee table and two side tables made by Lane, Altavista, Va. The coffee table is 48 by 22 inches, and the side tables are 28 by 28 inches. I believe, based on the serial numbers that they were made in 1958.
I purchased them about 2001. I am, in the near future, going to be downsizing my living arrangements and these, being as large as they are, will probably have to go.
In keeping with their theme, I would not separate them.
I have spent a number of hours on the internet looking for similar tables made by Lane, but I have found nothing. Also, Lane had no information for me either.
I would like to know, of course, their value, the type of wood if you can tell by the pictures or research and any significance concerning their theme. Thank you. — D.M., internet
Dear D.M.: There is a large quantity of Lane furniture for sale in the secondary marketplace and on the internet. I was not able to find any specific collector interest in the pieces you have with the tiles inlaid on the surface of each piece.
I can see in your photographs one is style No. 2061 and the other style No. 2068. The one piece has five tiles, three of which are decorated with early American themes done in an abstract manner depicting American Indians, Betsy Ross sewing an American flag, and a citizen soldier holding a rifle.
The other pieces are both decorated with nine tiles with four of the tiles painted, one with a young fellow ringing the Liberty Bell, a woman attending a Revolutionary War cannon, a wagon train pulled by oxen and American Indians.
Lane only lists these two style numbers as not available. It is likely these two styles were designs that were not popular, and after a short production run were discontinued.
They are in the used furniture category unless the tiles put them in a specific category of collector interest. To check further about the potential collector interest the tiles add, I suggest you contact David Rago Auctions, they are specialists in ceramics. The website is www.ragoarts.com. Let us know what you discover.
Dear John: Would you love to have my piano? I moved into a smaller apartment and won’t have a need for it.
Otherwise, can you refer someone who loves to play and would keep it? Thank you. — C.S., internet
Dear C.S.: Thank you for the offer, but I will decline. I suggest you donate the piano to a church organization or perhaps a school.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
