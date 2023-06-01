CC preowned furniture

By choosing to buy pre-owned furniture, you can help divert usable items from ending up in a landfill and prolong the lifespan of resources that have already been extracted from the earth.

 BPT

If you're searching for new ways to make a positive impact on the planet, have you considered how you buy furniture? By opting for pre-owned or used furniture you can save money, plus it's an excellent way to reduce waste and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Why shop for pre-owned furniture?

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.