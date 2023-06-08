CC Habitat Publix Donation Press Release_1

Justin Leech, center, chief operating officer for Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County, accepts a check for $12,000 from Publix store associates Tabytha Kline, Aaron Zeron, Matthew Tanner, Ben Campbell, Richard Bradmuller, Jenni Young, Josh Williamson, Kevin Wilson, Joe Corwin and Bob Linke.

Publix Charities presented Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County Inc. with a $12,000 donation on Tuesday, June 6, which was approved by Publix Super Markets Charities Inc. for a partial Habitat house sponsorship.

Support such as this helps Habitat continue its mission of helping local Citrus County families realize the dream of home ownership.

