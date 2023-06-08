Publix Charities presented Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County Inc. with a $12,000 donation on Tuesday, June 6, which was approved by Publix Super Markets Charities Inc. for a partial Habitat house sponsorship.
Support such as this helps Habitat continue its mission of helping local Citrus County families realize the dream of home ownership.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Habitat has assisted more than 200 families and continue to work to eliminate substandard housing by providing simple, decent, affordable housing to those who have a need, ability to pay and a willingness to partner.
For information about homeownership or Habitat in general, visit www.habitatcc.org or call 352-563-244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.