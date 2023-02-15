Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County hosted three Wall Blessings for its Partner Families on Friday, Feb. 10, in its Habitat at Citrus Springs development.
Pastor Steve Brisson from Hope Lutheran Church in Citrus Springs led families, employees and guests in prayer over the worksite as well as the future homes.
