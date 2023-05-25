To quote Robert Frost “Butterflies ... flowers that fly and all but sing.” They are some of the earth’s most beautiful creatures and bring such enjoyment to our lives – a special reward if we plant to attract them to our yards.

Butterflies, in addition to bestowing beauty and enjoyment on our lives, provide other vital aspects to life. The June UF/IFAS Master Gardener Plant Seminars will identify some of the butterflies found in Citrus County and discuss the need for host plants as well as nectar plants. Other butterfly needs will be included, which will help in becoming a successful butterfly gardener.

