To quote Robert Frost “Butterflies ... flowers that fly and all but sing.” They are some of the earth’s most beautiful creatures and bring such enjoyment to our lives – a special reward if we plant to attract them to our yards.
Butterflies, in addition to bestowing beauty and enjoyment on our lives, provide other vital aspects to life. The June UF/IFAS Master Gardener Plant Seminars will identify some of the butterflies found in Citrus County and discuss the need for host plants as well as nectar plants. Other butterfly needs will be included, which will help in becoming a successful butterfly gardener.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: June 8 (Citrus Springs), June 14 (Central Ridge in Beverly Hills), June 21 (Floral City), June 22 (Homosassa), June 26 (Coastal in Crystal River), and June 28 (Inverness).
There will also be a Zoom presentation on June 19 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate. Registration is available via Eventbrite; contact the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office for details: citrus@ifas.ufl.edu. The Zoom presentation will be recorded and available for later viewing for anyone unable to attend any of the presentations.
UF/IFAS Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer your gardening questions at the Extension office: 352-527-5709 or 5711.
