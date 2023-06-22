Until I installed soaker hoses throughout my vegetable beds this year, I'd always watered my plants by hand, which over the years had become tiresome.

Standing outside holding a garden hose wasn't exactly my idea of a good time, but it directs water precisely to the soil above roots, making sure it lands where it's needed. That eliminates waste and goes a long way toward preventing diseases like powdery mildew. That's good for plants, the environment and the water bill.

