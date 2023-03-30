living-space-stink-20230328

Get to the source of the stink and you'll be on your way to enjoying a home that smells as sweet as a summer breeze.

 Sally Anscombe / Real Simple

You know that ultra-fresh, citrus-kissed scent that greets you when you walk into the lobby of a luxury hotel? Do you ever wish your home could smell like that and start looking into how to make your house smell good? You may fantasize about your home having a signature scent that makes it feel like a clean, safe sanctuary, but life (and reality) can sometimes get in the way.

Whether it’s a smelly dishwasher, mysterious shower drain smells, pets, kids or even unwanted moisture, there are many side effects of everyday life that can fill your home with a less-than-pleasant scent. If you can’t figure out where that ghastly odor is coming from, check these likely causes — you might find the culprit where you least expect it.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.