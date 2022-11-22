living-space-multipurpose-20221122

Flex spaces are a versatile solution that can adapt to the way you live.

As lifestyles shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic, our homes had to adapt to new activities and routines. Dining rooms and closets became home offices, kids’ bedrooms served as home-school spaces, and guest rooms were outfitted with workout equipment.

These multipurpose rooms were born out of necessity, but even as we look toward a post-pandemic future, homeowners are increasingly using “flex spaces” as a versatile solution for previously underused areas. “The trend has found staying power as people realize they can more efficiently use their spaces in sustainable ways,” says Cameron Johnson, founder and CEO of Nickson, an apartment-furnishing service.

