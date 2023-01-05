One big way you can breathe easier at home is by getting your living space organized to a T.
Knowing where to start is the hard part — especially if feeling overwhelmed with work, family and life is what led you down the path of disorganization in the first place. It may be time to call in some judgment-free professionals.
In order to develop an effective organizing routine, you may have to consult with experts that can help you assemble smart shelving; hire professionals to clear out neglected spaces; or get advice on the best organizing accessories so that you can transform your home.
Here are five key ways to ask for help and get your home-organization goals off the ground.
1. Recruit a friend to help you declutter.
Nothing says “clutter” quite like neglected and forgotten clothes, shoes and accessories around the house.
“We encourage going through all of your items and donating or selling unwanted items,” says Jimmy Seifert, a former buyer at the Container Store.
It can be difficult to let go of pieces that have memories attached to them — like that dress you wore to a wedding 10 years ago — so that’s where a friend or family member comes in.
Someone who knows you well will be able to tell you if you haven’t worn that skirt in five years and likely won’t again. The best friends for this task are those you can rely on to be honest.
Once you’ve narrowed down the clothing to keep, sort it.
“Keep your most-used pieces readily accessible and out-of-season or special-occasion pieces further out of reach. And in small spaces, we also recommend using light-colored organizers to brighten the space — anything dark can make it feel much smaller,” advises Seifert.
2. Invest in custom storage and expert assembly.
One simple yet effective option to organize your home is to incorporate different shelving options for every room.
“A freestanding shelving unit that fits into a corner of your kitchen or against a wall can accommodate oversized items, keeping them accessible, while freeing up cabinet and counter space for regularly used items,” says Seifert.
Because of the intricate nature of installing shelving, you can hire a pro in your area.
If you don’t already have one, a custom closet storage system can maximize space.
3. Hire a junk removal service.
Junk removal services allow you to clear out items in bulk: get rid of old furniture and bulky building materials. Once you’ve tossed out those dusty household goods in your garage or spare wood and DIY supplies in the backyard, consider investing in smart storage.
“Sheds offer extra organizing capacity in tight places for additional storage, a home gym, a home office or even a craft corner,” says Amanda Tharp, a product manager at ShelterLogic. “Small-space storage units are the perfect addition to any deck or patio.”
4. Ask an in-store expert.
If you’re already planning on investing in storage solutions, consider asking an in-store expert for personalized advice about the best organizational products for your home and lifestyle.
The Container Store’s in-home organizers will create a customized storage plan based on your house — they can help you do everything from tidy up your closet to prepare a baby nursery.
For organizing products on a budget, follow the advice of Brittney Levine, a spokesperson for Marshalls.
“For small spaces in particular, purchasing organizational products is the perfect, cost-effective (solution) to keep like items together and allow you to easily move things around as needed,” she says. “Bonus points for purchasing a label maker and labeling everything.”
Small plastic bins can sort tiny items — pens, paper clips, rubber bands — inside drawers, while baskets with lids can hold linens and spare blankets and keep them all dust-free.
5. Call in the organizing pros.
When it’s time to call in an organizing professional, don’t hesitate — especially if your own efforts have somehow left the space more cluttered than before, you’re dealing with a major life change like a new baby or a death in the family, or you simply don’t have time to tackle the project yourself.
A pro organizer will listen to your storage challenges, learn your family’s lifestyle and analyze your home’s layout to develop the optimal action plan.
Depending upon the pro you hire and the plan you pay for, they may be able to recommend a plan that you’ll execute yourself, or they may come to your home for an installation.
Before you hire a pro, be sure to get recommendations, read reliable reviews or opt for a pro certified by the National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals.
Real Simple magazine provides smart, realistic solutions to everyday challenges. Online at www.realsimple.com.
