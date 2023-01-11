Your home is your refuge. It’s where you can feel safe and relaxed when life gets overwhelming.
Certain decorating choices help foster that sense of peace, and how you decorate a space can have a huge impact on how you feel while you’re in it. A well-designed space filled with items you love can be calming and relieve stress, while cluttered rooms can have the opposite effect on your mood and mental health.
We asked some of our favorite interior designers for their tips on how to transform your home into a personal sanctuary. These decorating ideas will help you create a soothing, stress-free environment you’ll enjoy every day.
1. Start with a neutral palette.
Muted, neutral tones are easier on the eye than bright colors. “While I’m definitely one for decorating with color because it can be fun and exciting, I do believe that neutral spaces promote the calmest, sanctuary-like vibes,” interior designer Karin Bohn says.
When decorating with white or light-toned neutrals (such as cream, off-white or taupe), use plenty of texture to create interest. Flat white walls and smooth white furnishings can readily blend into boredom, so layer in a variety of fabrics and subtle patterns. Add shades of warmth, such as gold, pale tan or faded yellow, to keep white from looking too sterile.
2. Create a cluster of color.
For a punch of happiness and positivity, add in a few brightly colored accessories such as pillows or throws, suggest Meghan Hackett-Cassidy and Erin Hackett of Hackett Interiors. Pottery in a favorite color, vibrant artwork, a jewel-tone vase and other items with intense color can help attract the eye and focus the mind.
Maximize the comforting effect of favorite accessories by clustering them together to create a focal point. That way, every time you pass by, you can take in the collective joy of the items.
3. Warm an area with candles.
The soft glow of candles adds a sense of ease to any space, so use them generously throughout your house. “In the morning, I like to light candles in the kitchen and living room and let them burn until evening,” says interior designer Jade Joyner. “It creates a soothing ambiance while adding a little luxe to my day.”
4. Work with light.
Utilize a variety of lighting types (including natural, ambient and task lighting) in every room. “Having a bright, lighted room is an easy way to make a space feel more inviting and put together,” interior designer Sara Barney says. “Consider adding in some sconces, a floor lamp, desk lamp or pendants to bring more light to those darker spaces in your home.”
During the daytime, take advantage of natural light by throwing back the blinds and enjoying the sunlight that floods in. Then, create a lighting scheme for the evening hours that’s just as appealing as nature’s rays with bulbs that cast a gentle, warm light.
5. Bring the outdoors in.
A bunch of flowers, an arrangement of branches or a few houseplants can all bring a breath of fresh air into a room. “It can be as simple as gathering a bunch of branches from a tree in your backyard and popping them in a vase,” says designer Linda Eyles. For an easy, spa-inspired centerpiece, Eyles suggests filling a wide, shallow bowl about halfway with water and floating some of your favorite blooms on the surface.
6. Soak away stress.
Make your bathroom function for both practical and pampering needs. Create a spa-like atmosphere with simple additions like a stack of fluffy towels or a few candles, then take advantage of the space to soak away stress with a bath. “Clear out the kids’ toys, grab your favorite book and take back the bathroom as your own for a few quiet moments of solitude,” suggests interior designer Kate Lester. Warm colors, soft lighting and soothing music can add to the experience.
7. Create a relaxing bedroom.
Improve your sleep quality (and the quality of your waking hours) by making your bedroom a sanctuary. “After a long day, there is nothing more soothing than slipping into crisp, clean, high-thread-count sheets,” Lester says. “Invest in a set, and every evening it will feel like you are relaxing at your favorite luxury hotel.”
To extend the calming effect beyond your bed, keep only the essentials within reach and within view. Decorate walls in colors that comfort you, and add only artwork that makes you smile. Cover the floor with rugs or carpeting that feels best on bare feet.
8. Organize away chaos.
Chaos breeds anxiety, so think of getting organized as prepping for calm to come. “I’m a firm believer that a space with lots of knick-knacks, or just disorganization, creates visual tension and physical stress,” says Bohn. If your space is teeming with stuff, start the path to organization by focusing on a single space, such as the place where you enter the house. Recruit everyone in the household to participate in clearing clutter, starting at the door.
Once you’ve cleared one room of clutter, shift your focus to the next space.
“Organize your living room by adding an oversized basket in the corner for throw blankets or toys,” suggests interior designer Abbe Fenimore. “Not only will it feel satisfying to manage the mess, but it will add a little extra space to the room.”
