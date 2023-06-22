Have you peeked into the cabinet under your kitchen sink lately? It might be a space you avoid looking at simply because you’ve stuffed it with so many odds and ends and can't seem to keep it tidy. If only cleaning the space under the kitchen sink was as easy as learning how to clean the kitchen sink itself.
Just picture it: Endless stacks of kitchen towels, dishwashing and cleaning supplies, old sponges, recycled paper bags — the list of items that most people categorize as eligible for under-the-sink storage goes on and on.
Requests for an organized kitchen are at the top of most people’s wish lists, says Ginny Underwood, a professional organizer and founder of Virginia’s Easy Living Solutions in Bluffton, South Carolina. The cabinet under your kitchen sink is a good place to start purging and organizing. It’s often one of the most easily cluttered spaces, thanks to the maze of pipes that also live there.
A good rule of thumb? “Reserve [this] cabinet for cleaning items that relate to the kitchen only,” Underwood says. That means supplies you use for other parts of your home — from toilet cleaner to feather dusters — need to be evicted.
Start by pulling out everything you have in your kitchen-sink cabinet so you can take inventory. If there are any spills, wipe it clean — then consider the following tips from home-organizing experts on what to put back and what to relocate.
What not to store under your kitchen sink
1. Extra supplies. Your entire wholesale haul doesn’t belong here. Unopened boxes of trash bags, dishwasher tabs, dish soap, and any extra, unused items should not jumble up this hard-working space, says Lisa Dooley, a Boston-based organizing coach and owner of Your Organized Life. Put them in a closet or another storage area.
2. Harsh chemicals. You may have an occasional need for a powerful cleaner like bleach, but these chemicals should be stored securely in the garage or basement, out of reach from small children and away from other everyday items, Dooley says.
3. Flammable products. Common products such as solvents, thinners, polishes, paints, and some cleaners can randomly burst into flames in the right conditions (yikes!). The most notorious cause of spontaneous combustion? Oily rags after being used to apply furniture polish or varnishes, particularly those that contain linseed or flaxseed oil, Underwood says.
4. Kitchen towels and paper bags. While convenient, these items don’t belong under the sink, says Suzanne Pollak, co-founder of the Charleston Academy of Domestic Pursuits. A leak would ruin them. Stash them in a nearby closet or another cabinet instead for easy access.
5. Pet food. While you might not like the idea of your pet’s food sitting next to your human food in the pantry, it also shouldn’t go under the kitchen sink. Humidity in this area can cause the food to grow mold and mildew, and, if you do store any cleaning supplies under the sink, chemicals from those could contaminate the food as well.
6. Small appliances. There never seems to be enough room to store small appliances — from a miniature vacuum to a food processor — but don’t resort to putting them under the kitchen sink. These small electronic appliances could quickly become ruined by leaks or excess moisture.
What to store under your kitchen sink
1. Organization tools. Some tools you already use for kitchen organization are essential for keeping your under-sink cabinet in tip-top shape. Pullout trays, tension rods (to hang spray bottles), and even S-hooks or baskets are inexpensive organizing solutions, Underwood says.
Even simpler? Get a few plastic containers or tubs to hold your supplies together, Pollak says. “With containers, you can take out the unit as a whole and easily clean underneath,” she says. Be sure to run the containers through the dishwasher a few times a year. Using clear containers also allows you to see what items are nearly used up, so you can stock up before you run out.
2. An absorbent mat. Before you put any products back under the cabinet, consider laying a mat across the bottom that can hold a bit of water in the event of a leak. “This protects the cabinetry and prevents the formation of mold due to leaks into the cavity from under and behind the sink,” says David Schneider, a residential interior designer based in St. Louis.
3. Cleaning products. There are a few essentials that you should always have on hand. These include distilled or cleaning vinegar, dish soap (for washing pots and pans and rubbing directly on cabinets to remove built-up grease), and scouring products, says Pollak. Under the kitchen sink is obviously a convenient place to store sponges, cleaning brushes, and scrubbers. Just be sure to replace them often.
4. A small fire extinguisher. This one is a safety precaution in the event of a grease fire that you (hopefully) never have to use. “While it’s rare to need it, it's better to have it close at hand — and make sure it’s up to date,” Dooley says. Be sure you keep track of how long fire extinguishers last.
5. A handy tool. Under the sink is the place to store one of those bizarrely shaped tools used for unjamming your garbage disposal. “Inevitably, this tool gets lost, and it’s vitally important when a jam occurs,” Schneider says.
Real Simple magazine provides smart, realistic solutions to everyday challenges. Online at www.realsimple.com.
