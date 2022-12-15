It’s the most wonderful time of the year — until a guest at your holiday party spills red wine all over your living room carpet. Or sloshes their coffee across your best table linens.
Holiday mishaps happen, but there’s no need to panic. You can remove many of the most common stains with a few basic ingredients and a bit of patience.
This guide will walk you through our best stain-removal tips for some of the usual culprits, including candle wax, chocolate and wine. A small spill or smudge doesn’t have to ruin your upholstery, flooring or favorite holiday sweater.
With these simple techniques, you’ll be able to clean holiday stains in a snap and get back to the good times as quickly as possible.
How to remove common holiday stains
As you gear up for holiday gatherings, familiarize yourself with these stain-removal strategies, and consider putting together a cleaning kit to use in case of emergency. Stock it with microfiber cloths, cleaning brushes and a few go-to stain removal products to ensure you’re prepared for any mess.
It’s best to test any cleaning method in an inconspicuous spot first to ensure it doesn’t damage the material or affect its color.
1. Candle wax
Lighting a few candles is an easy way to create a festive ambiance, but wax drips and splatters are often an unfortunate result.
To remove melted candle wax from carpet, start by placing a resealable bag filled with ice cubes over the area until the wax hardens. Using a dull knife or the edge of a credit card, gently scrape to break up the wax, then vacuum up the pieces.
Blot the spot with a white cloth dampened with a small amount of rubbing alcohol to remove any remaining residue.
2. Chocolate
Chocolaty treats are a holiday tradition, but the melty mess they leave behind is no joy to clean up. Start by hardening any melted chocolate by placing a resealable bag of ice cubes over the area.
For chocolate stains on carpet, scrape up any crumbs or hardened pieces using a dull knife or the edge of a credit card.
On upholstery and other fabric items, a dry, clean toothbrush can also work. Vacuum up or shake out any loose bits, then dab the stain with a microfiber cloth dipped in a solution of 1 tablespoon of dish soap and 2 cups of warm water.
Make sure to blot instead of rubbing, which can push the stain deeper into the material, and work from the outside in to prevent spreading.
Repeat as needed until the stain is gone, then soak up the solution with a clean towel.
3. Coffee
Whether you’re kicking off your festive morning with a little caffeine or capping dinner with a warm cup of joe, the slightest slip or drip can result in an unsightly coffee stain.
To clean fabric items like clothing or table linens, mix a solution of 1 quart of lukewarm water, 1/2 teaspoon of liquid dish soap and 1 tablespoon of white vinegar. Soak the item in this mixture for 15 minutes before rinsing in clean water and hanging to dry. Check that the stain is gone, then launder as usual.
For coffee stains on carpet, blot the spill first to soak up as much liquid as possible. Apply a mixture of 2 tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide and 1 tablespoon of dish soap, and gently work the solution into the material.
Blot with a clean damp cloth (rinsing the cloth as needed) to remove the soapy residue. Repeat until the stain is gone.
4. Dirt or mud
You can politely ask guests to remove their footwear at the door, but if one careless visitor forgets, you could be dealing with tracked-in dirt all over your floors.
To remove dirt or mud stains from carpet, let the area dry completely first, then vacuum to remove any loose particles. Create a homemade carpet stain remover by combining 1 quart of warm water, 1 teaspoon of liquid dish soap and 1/4 teaspoon of white vinegar. Apply the solution to the stain and let sit for 10 minutes.
Blot with a clean white cloth until the stain is gone. Dab again with a clean cloth dipped in cold water to rinse away soapy residue, then blot dry.
5. Lipstick
If your guests’ holiday glam leaves your napkins smudged with lipstick, start by treating the stain with liquid laundry detergent. Work it in using a toothbrush, then allow the detergent to sit for at least 15 minutes.
Wash the fabric on hot and repeat as needed. Wait to dry the fabric until the stain is completely gone.
6. Red wine or holiday punch
Red wine and brightly colored punch make for festive sips, but the stains left behind are notoriously difficult to remove. If any of these beverages spill onto your carpet, apply club soda or hydrogen peroxide to the stained area and blot with a clean cloth until the stain is gone.
For wine or punch stains on clothing and linens, soak the item in cold water for 30 minutes, then apply white vinegar to the stain. After another 30 minutes, launder as usual.
Upholstery stains can be cleaned by dabbing the area with warm, soapy water. Repeat with a solution of equal parts white vinegar and water, then switch back to the soapy water. Dab with a clean damp cloth to remove soapy residue, then blot dry.
Better Homes and Gardens is a magazine and website devoted to ideas and improvement projects for your home and garden, plus recipes and entertaining ideas. Online at www.bhg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.