As temperatures drop outside, bring warmth into your home with cozy winter decorations. Use our collection of winter decor ideas to make your home feel warm and inviting this season.
Showcasing plush fabrics, cool colors and comfy furnishings, these wintry designs will last you all the way to spring.
1. Cozy winter decorations
Sheepskin is the epitome of cozy winter home decor. It instantly brings warmth to any room. Place a sheepskin rug on the floor, or toss one over an ottoman or a chaise to provide a toasty spot to tuck chilly toes while reading or relaxing.
You can also drape sheepskin pelts over wood benches and dining chairs for added warmth and comfort.
2. Winter lighting ideas
Winter brings fewer hours of daylight, so it’s important to make sure your space still feels bright and inviting throughout the season.
Add floor lamps to illuminate dark corners, and place small fixtures atop side tables or the mantel. Consider installing wall sconces or a new pendant light overhead for a more permanent solution.
3. Winter mantel ideas
When cold weather sets in, your focus will naturally shift toward the hearth. Give your fireplace a quick makeover to ensure it’s ready for all that extra attention.
A large mirror above the mantel instantly elevates this fireplace to focal-point status. Candlesticks provide simple winter decorations for the mantel, while a potted fern adds life. An antique stool provides a perch while tending to the fire.
4. Natural winter home decor
The landscape outside might look bleak and lifeless during cold winter months, but your home doesn’t have to. Incorporate plants into your winter decorating to make rooms appear livelier and more cheerful. Choose varieties with sculptural leaves, such as the popular fiddle leaf fig tree, for a naturally striking accent.
5. Luxurious winter decorations
Give your bedroom a quick style update and prepare it for the cold-weather season by layering in textured bedding, throws and pillows. Winter room decor, like this luxurious velvet throw and soft faux fur bed pillows, turn a bedroom into a cozy refuge from harsh winter winds. These small accents are easy to swap out when temperatures start to warm up again.
6. Winter decor colors
Avoid the winter blues by infusing your spaces with pops of cheery color. A bright throw or a few boldly patterned pillows will help ensure your neutral spaces don’t look stark and cold like the space outside your windows.
Brightly colored elements can also last into the spring and summer, so this winter decorating idea makes a savvy investment.
7. Bright winter decor ideas
With the shorter days, it’s time to maximize what natural light is still available. Hanging a large mirror on a blank stretch of wall or above a mantel display will reflect light throughout your space. Turn the mirror into a decorative display by painting the frame an eye-catching color, or opt for the simplicity of an aged metal finish.
8. Winter seating ideas
Similar to winter fashion, winter decorating is all about layering on the fabrics. Cozy your dining room up for the season by covering your chairs with simple slipcovers.
Slipcovered chairs add warmth and winter style to this neutral dining room and can be easily taken off for a quick cleaning after a family dinner or gathering with friends.
9. Easy winter decor ideas
Layer in a few extra throw pillows for a quick winter home decor update. Playful patterns stand out against dark wood flooring and a lush velvet sofa in this cozy living room.
Choose accent pillows in colors and patterns that match your existing decor to ensure you don’t have to make any more decor adjustments. A cozy throw draped over the side of the sofa completes the look.
10. White winter home decor
Collect a display of snow-white dishware to bring a hint of winter style into your home. Here, crisp white items stand out against a black-painted background of built-in shelves. Wood accents scattered throughout add texture and dimension to the display.
11. Comforting winter accents
Although wood floors lend rooms sophisticated style year-round, you’ll need to cozy them up for the cold winter months. A faux-hide area rug sets off this living room’s main seating area, adding warmth and texture underfoot.
For a unique style statement, layer one rug on top of another to add more visual interest.
12. Winter decorating ideas for windows
Block out chilly winter drafts by layering on window treatments. Thick draperies add volume and color in this pretty nook.
Replace the thick curtains with sheer draperies during warmer months, or simply remove the extra treatments altogether until temperatures plunge again.
13. Winter reading nook decor
A window seat offers the perfect perch for an afternoon nap or a day spent lost in a good book. Keep your window seats cozy by bulking them up with fluffy seat cushions and pillows.
If space permits, use under-seat storage to house blankets and other winter decorations for the season.
14. Winter home fragrances
Although decor and accessories can go a long way toward cozying up your home, it’s important to fill it with the smells of the season, too.
A bowl of potpourri in a wintry fragrance, such pine needles or evergreen, or a basket of cinnamon-scented pine cones will instantly fill your home with seasonal cheer.
Display the arrangement prominently on a mantel or as a casual winter table centerpiece.
Better Homes and Gardens is a magazine and website devoted to ideas and improvement projects for your home and garden, plus recipes and entertaining ideas. Online at www.bhg.com.
