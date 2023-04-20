CC Crape myrtle

A pink crape myrtle, one of our area's most popular plants.

 Special to the Chronicle

Hurricane Season is fast approaching (starts June 1.) It is not too late to prepare your landscape to avoid some major damage.

The May Master Gardener Plant Seminar will identify some “housekeeping” for your yard before the start of the season and, if necessary, some clean-up/restoration information should there be damage to the plants in your landscape. We will identify some of the trees that are wind-resistant and make a good addition to your landscape.

