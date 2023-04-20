Hurricane Season is fast approaching (starts June 1.) It is not too late to prepare your landscape to avoid some major damage.
The May Master Gardener Plant Seminar will identify some “housekeeping” for your yard before the start of the season and, if necessary, some clean-up/restoration information should there be damage to the plants in your landscape. We will identify some of the trees that are wind-resistant and make a good addition to your landscape.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates: May 10 (Central Ridge in Beverly Hills), May 11 (Citrus Springs), May 17 (Floral City), May 22 (Coastal in Crystal River) May 24 (Lakes Region in Inverness) and May 25 (Homosassa).
There will also be a Zoom presentation on May 15 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate. Registration is available via Eventbrite; contact the Citrus County Extension office for details: citrus@ifas.ufl.edu
Master gardener volunteers will be happy to answer your gardening questions. The master gardener phone numbers at the Extension office are 352-527-5709 or 5711.
The Citrus County Cooperative Extension Service connects the public with the University of Florida/IFAS’s knowledge, research and resources to address the needs of youths, families, the community, and agriculture. Programs and activities offered by the extension service are available to all persons without regard to race, color, handicap, sex, religion, or national origin. The Extension Service may be contacted by calling 352-527-5700.
