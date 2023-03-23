Gardening Spring Cleanup

Ornamental grasses are left standing in Long Island, New York, over winter. The dead foliage provides shelter for hibernating pollinators and other insects until they emerge from dormancy and resume their lifecycles in mid to late spring.

 Jessica Damiano via Associated Press

When the blare of the year’s first leaf blower awakened me one morning last week, I realized spring cleanup had commenced — no matter that March could still roar like a lion here in my Long Island, New York, neighborhood.

It stands to reason that professional landscapers cannot logistically clear all of their clients’ properties at the same time — the right time — so they start early. That’s good for them but bad for our gardens.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.