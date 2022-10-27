“Invention is 93% perspiration 6% inspiration 3% perspiration and 2% butter scotch ripple.”— Willy Wonka

The Citrus County Building Alliance announces the Citrus Home Show Gingerbread House Competition Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River.

Put a little creative thought into your gingerbread house display for a chance to win $150 from the Citrus County Building Alliance.

