“Invention is 93% perspiration 6% inspiration 3% perspiration and 2% butter scotch ripple.”— Willy Wonka
The Citrus County Building Alliance announces the Citrus Home Show Gingerbread House Competition Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River.
Registration is open now for the competition at $10 per registrant.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Each display must be 15- by 15-inches (or less) and all gingerbread house building materials must be edible.
Put a little creative thought into your gingerbread house display for a chance to win $150 from the Citrus County Building Alliance.
Photos Special to the Chronicle
Entries must be completed, ready to set-up and display Friday, Nov. 18, between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. at the armory.
There are no age restrictions to enter.
Celebrity judge Andrea McCray of Manatee Maven Inc. will begin judging at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Winners will be announced by close of the show Saturday.
Cash prizes will be awarded: $150 for first place and $50 to the runner-up. The winner does not have to be present to win, but is encouraged to do so.
Entry deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Homemade gingerbread house recipes are available online at many websites, several with printable templates for the house dimensions.
Also, several grocery and variety stores offer a selection of kits to make a complete gingerbread house. They can be found locally at Publix, Big Lots, Walmart and other stores, or ordered online from
Amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.