Smart devices like energy-efficient lighting and appliances that shut off automatically after each use can also come in handy when trying to reduce your energy consumption. 

Nearly two-thirds of global carbon emissions result from household energy consumption. Some of the most significant changes that need to come about in the fight against climate change are centered around individual households.

Screening 6990 records worldwide, an academic research study conducted in 2020 found the best actions against climate change are fixing, redesigning, and upgrading homes. These changes range from using renewable energy and creating composting units to switching out high energy-consuming appliances for smart and energy-efficient variations.

