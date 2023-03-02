Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County hosted a pair of Wall Blessings for its Partner Families on Friday, Feb. 17, in its Habitat at Citrus Springs development.
HFHCC President/CEO George Rusaw recognized the families of Brandon and Jennifer Whittaker and Breanna Morris, who combined, have put in more than 800 “sweat equity” hours toward their HFHCC homes.
Pastor Steve Brisson from Hope Lutheran Church in Citrus Springs led HFHCC employees, families and guests in prayer over the worksite as well as their future homes.
For information about how to become a Habitat Partner Family, to volunteer, how to donate items to either ReStore, or contributions such as monetary donations, building lots, IRA distributions, call 352-563-2744 or visit www.habitatcc.org.
