Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County hosted a pair of house dedications Friday, March 24, at its Habitat at Citrus Springs development.
Shawn and Shani Nuyts and Micah DeJesus were both presented with the keys to their new homes by Shane, Christy and Nick Bryant of Nick Nicholas Ford, which was the house sponsor for each new HFHCC home.
By sponsoring the pair of homes, it was the 60th time in the history of the HFHCC program that Nick Nicholas Ford has been a house sponsor. In conjunction with the moment, HFHCC unveiled the name of the main thoroughfare throughout the Citrus Springs development as “Nicholas Shane Drive.
Throughout April, Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County (HFHCC) will host its “Home is the Key” fundraiser at its Crystal River and Inverness ReStores.
Customers who donate $1 or more can then fill out a “key” card and sign their name. The cards will be placed on the walls, windows and doors of HFHCC’s ReStores showing customers support of its mission to build homes, neighborhoods and hope.
Since HFHCC was established in 1992, the organization has built more than 200 homes, serving 230-plus families, by focusing on its primary objective of assisting families obtain their dream of homeownership by helping qualified families purchase a new affordable home.
For more about HFHCC, go online to habitatcc.org or call 352-563-2744.
