Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County, Inc. Blessed the walls of four more families recently in Citrus Springs and presented keys to the Richards family for the third completed home for that area project.
Volunteers and partner families all contributed to building these homes and all shared in the joy of helping these families realize the dream of homeownership.
Families, volunteers, and individuals from the community gather to celebrate this milestone with the families. Once a family in the program reaches certain requirements, they are then assigned an address and go under a purchase contract followed by a wall blessing event where everyone gathers and writes blessings on the walls of the home.
Once the home is completed, a key dedication is then celebrated.
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County has increased the number of houses they build each year in Citrus County. To learn more about Habitat homeownership and to gain valuable information about the qualifications and steps required to complete the program, contact Habitat at 352-563-2744 or visit www.habitatcc.org.
